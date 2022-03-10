Immensely proud: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on late father Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

A day after the makers unveiled the OTT release date of late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got emotional and penned a heartfelt note thanking the team on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared two pictures; one shows a text that reads, “Legends are forever” and the second is a still of her late father from the movie.