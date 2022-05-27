‘Stranger Things 4’: Netflix adds warning card to show’s premiere following Texas school shooting

Netflix has added a warning card to the ‘Stranger Things 4’ premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

The warning card reads, “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”