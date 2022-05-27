‘Stranger Things 4’: Netflix adds warning card to show’s premiere following Texas school shooting

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of ‘Stranger Things 4’ Episode 1 for viewers in the US only, sources reported.
Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children”, and added “disturbing images” to the show rating advisories.
The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults.
The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.