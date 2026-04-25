Nicole Kidman hospitalised after filming pro-wrestling scene

He added that the team was initially unsure if Kidman would be able to shoot. "And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for,'" according to Page Six.

However, the actor surprised everyone by arriving on set later that morning. "It's about 8:00 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11:00 am, the word comes in: Nicole's coming," Offerman said.

Despite her condition, Kidman went ahead with the shoot. "She was so sick. She was so pale, shaken. She just had the flu really so bad," Offerman said, adding that she "showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character," according to Page Six.