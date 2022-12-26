‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’

“My deep personal feeling was reflected in the expression of my character. I wasn’t necessarily acting,” Chanchal wrote in that post.
While sharing Dibyo’s poem, the renowned actor wrote, “Even he wasn’t acting, I believe. This was a highly emotional time for Karagar-2 because of the way both of us were feeling.”
Mentioning his father’s illness, he wrote, he was looking for the answer to another question.
“For 13 days now, my father has been in the ICU on life support. We are just counting days now. How did Dibyo put my unconscious father’s thoughts into words?”
Dibyo’s mother, actress Shahnaz Khushi, read out the poem at the hospital on Sunday.
“We couldn't hold back our tears,” Chanchal added.
'Karagar 2' is the sequel to Syed Ahmed Shawki’s mystery thriller series 'Karagar' – starring Chanchal Chowdhury, Intekhab Dinar, Tasnia Fareen, Dibya Jyoti, FS Nayeem, and Afzal Hossain, among many others.
The first season of 'Karagar' became a runaway hit in Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal.