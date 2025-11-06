Irfan Sajjad deletes post about Rubaba Dowla after online backlash

Corporate figure and sports organiser Rubaba Dowla has recently joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the director. Her appointment has sparked plenty of chatter online, some congratulatory, some simply curious.

Actor Irfan Sajjad joined the buzz by posting a photo of Rubaba Dowla on Facebook with the caption: “If the boys still can’t perform after this, there’s no hope left.”

The ‘lighthearted remark’, however, did not land well with everyone. Many social media users felt the joke could be taken the wrong way, prompting a wave of criticism.