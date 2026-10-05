Pritom– Shahtaj divorce, the couple shared reasons

Musician and actor Pritom Hasan, and model, actress and singer Shahtaj Monira Hashem are ending their marriage. The couple has decided to go their separate ways due to some significant differences in their mutual understanding.

They announced the decision in separate Facebook posts on Sunday night. When contacted, Shahtaj confirmed the divorce to Prothom Alo.

In his post, Pritom wrote, “Shahtaj and I have mutually and amicably decided to end our marriage after ten years together.”