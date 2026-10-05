Pritom– Shahtaj divorce, the couple shared reasons
Musician and actor Pritom Hasan, and model, actress and singer Shahtaj Monira Hashem are ending their marriage. The couple has decided to go their separate ways due to some significant differences in their mutual understanding.
They announced the decision in separate Facebook posts on Sunday night. When contacted, Shahtaj confirmed the divorce to Prothom Alo.
In his post, Pritom wrote, “Shahtaj and I have mutually and amicably decided to end our marriage after ten years together.”
Pritom also expressed gratitude for the time they spent together. He wrote, “While we are grateful for the memories we shared and still care for each other, we realised over time that we are simply better off separate ways due to lack of mutual understanding.”
The musician also said that they did not make the decision suddenly. After much thought and discussion between themselves, and with the support and consent of their families, they reached the decision. They are currently going through the divorce process.
Shahtaj also shared a similar statement in her Facebook post. Alongside expressing gratitude for the time and memories they shared, she wrote that she would continue to hold respect and best wishes for Pritom.
Shahtaj said that, over time, they had realised that, due to some differences in their mutual understanding, it would be better for both of them to move forward separately. They made the decision with the support and consent of their families.
Both have requested that their privacy and personal space be respected during this period of change in their lives. They also requested their friends, colleagues and the media to treat the matter with respect and empathy.
Pritom and Shahtaj first became acquainted and grew close while working together. Shahtaj appeared as a model in the music video for Pritom’s popular song “Jadukor”. They met while working on the song in 2017, and their relationship later developed into a romantic one.
After being in a long-term relationship, Pritom and Shahtaj married on 29 October 2022 at a hotel in Sreemangal, in the presence of members of both families and close friends.
Following their marriage, they shared moments from their life together on social media on various occasions. As recently as January this year, Pritom and Shahtaj were seen together at the wedding ceremony of musician Xefer Rahman and content creator Rafsan Sabab.
However, people close to the couple say that their relationship had not been going well for quite some time. There had also been discussions among those close to them about the possibility of their separation. Finally, both publicly announced that they had decided to end their marriage.