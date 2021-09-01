'Pori Moni asked to vacate Banani residence'

Pori Moni said, “I saw a notice for vacating the house just after entering my room. Are they now snatching my rights of living? Is that happening what they wanted? Will I then leave Dhaka or the country?"
“Who will manage a house for me at this moment?” the actress asked adding that the notice has been issued four days earlier. However, she received this after returning the house on Wednesday.
Actress Pori Moni was released on bail from Kashimpur women's central jail in Gazipur on Wednesday morning after 26 days of imprisonment. Crowds of curious people gathered at the jail gate for a glimpse of her.
The actress was arrested in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act on 4 August from her Banani residence in the capital.