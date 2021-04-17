President, PM mourn death of Kabori

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted film actress and former lawmaker from Narayanganj-4 constituency Sarah Begum Kabori, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the President recalled the contribution of Kabori in the field of country’s film industry with honour.

Calling her a shining star of Bangla cinema, Abdul Hamid said her death is an irreparable loss to the country’s film industry.

“People of the country will remember Kabori’s role due respect in promoting Bangla film and culture for long,” he added.