President, PM mourn death of Kabori

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted film actress and former lawmaker from Narayanganj-4 constituency Sarah Begum Kabori, reports BSS.
In a condolence message, the President recalled the contribution of Kabori in the field of country’s film industry with honour.
Calling her a shining star of Bangla cinema, Abdul Hamid said her death is an irreparable loss to the country’s film industry.
“People of the country will remember Kabori’s role due respect in promoting Bangla film and culture for long,” he added.
The head of state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
In her condolence message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said Kabori was one of the brightest stars in the country’s film industry and her contribution to politics and cultural arena alongside performance will be remembered forever.
The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
The two-time National Film Award-winning personality died of losing battle against the Covid-19 outbreak at the age of 70.
She breathed her last in the early hours of today (around 12:20 am) at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, Dhaka.