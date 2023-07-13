Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival launches new website

The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) launched a new website on the occasion of its 10 years celebration, said a press release.
Renowned filmmaker Raihan Rafi was the chief guest of the programme, which was held on 8 July.
In his speech, he mentioned the need for mobile movies in today's world and thanked the organizers of the festival for presenting mobile movies in such a beautiful way.
Jude William Genilo, pro-vice chancellor of ULAB gave the opening speech of the event.
Later the DIMFF's new website was inaugurated and the journey of DIMFF was highlighted.
Suman Rahman, professor of the department of Media Studies and Journalism ULAB, also addressed the event.
The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Syeda Sadia Mehjabin, advisor of DIMFF24.
The 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF 2024) is determined to showcase mobile filmmaking this year.
DIMFF 2024 is working as a unique platform for young filmmakers with all the films from different countries.
The film submission deadline is 24 September 2023.
For details visit DIMFF's website.