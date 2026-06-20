Even when I’m dying inside, I try to keep a smile on my face: Zahid Hasan

Zahid Hasan, the popular actor who rose to fame in the 1990s, who makes audiences laugh, cry and overflow with emotion on screen, possesses an equally sharp sense of humour in real life. Throughout his long acting career, fans and well-wishers have witnessed that side of him many times.

In a recent conversation with Prothom Alo, Zahid Hasan once again displayed his wit while discussing his wife, dancer and actress Sadia Islam Mou, his family, children and his personal life. He shared lighthearted stories of their married life while also revealing some of his hidden feelings.