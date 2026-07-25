Crafting the crescendo: The legacy of Ferdausi Rahman

She recalls her beginning as a playback singer in 1959 with Ehtesham's ''Ei Desh Tomar Amar'' under the music direction of Khan Ataur Rahman, followed by ''Aasia'' in 1960, with her father as one of the music directors. The first Pakistani film she sang in was ''Chanda'' an instant hit in both the wings of Pakistan. Most of the songs in this film were sung by her in flawless Urdu, which made her a super hit singer throughout the country.

She sang some more popular songs for Pakistani films in the 1960s. The book also features rich, historical memories of her collaborations with other icons. For instance, the first debut duet together with fellow music legend Syed Abdul Hadi in the film "Dakbabu" (1965). Working with music composer Robin Ghosh in the film ''Chakori'' (1967) added yet another feather to her cap. She continued playback singing for films in both wings of Pakistan and lent her voice to about 250 films. She has over 500 disc records, a few LPs, and a good number of cassettes to her credit.

On 24 December 1964, when PTV was launched in Dhaka, she was the first person to perform on television. Her song ''Oi je akash neel holo aaj shey shudhu tomar preme'' still mesmerises her listeners. Just three days after the launch, the first music lesson show for children, ''Shongeet Shikkhar Ashor'' was aired (27 December) with Ferdausi Rahman as the teacher.

The two puppets Mithu and Monty created by Mustafa Monwar were an added attraction and got children glued to the show. Who is not familiar with the most popular music teacher Khalamoni and the song ''Jadur pencil, aha jadur pencil?’ The show, which ran for more than half a century, was renamed ''Esho Gaan Shikhi'' and became synonymous with the ''singer par excellence'' - Ferdausi Rahman!