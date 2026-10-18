The concert for 1.5 million people and the unfulfilled dream of Ayub Bachchu

Ayub Bachchu had a dream once. He wanted to stand before 1.5 million people with a guitar in his hands. Famous local and foreign musicians would share the stage with him. The crowd would lose themselves in the music and magic of his guitar.

The legend of Bangladeshi band music dreamed of holding this mega concert at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka. He had another dream to host a competition for young guitar players. He also dreamed of building a guitar school for new learners for them to practice and build their skills.

None of these dreams came true. On 18 October 2018, Ayub Bachchu's journey came to a sudden halt. Eight years have passed since then. Today, his dreams still remain. So do his guitars.

Ayub Bachchu would have been 64 years old if he was alive today. Maybe he would have given us many more great songs. Maybe he would have handed guitars to new artistes. Or maybe he would be playing on the stage of that dream concert on an autumn evening.