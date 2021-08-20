Red Velvet to top charts with their comeback ‘Queendom’

Following the album’s release, ‘Queendom’ topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 regions around the globe including the United States, Canada, Spain, Russia, Saudi Arabia and more. It also ranked high on domestic music charts, reaching No. 5 on Melon’s Top 100 chart and No. 1 on Genie Music’s real-time chart as of Tuesday morning. The five other songs of the mini-album are; ‘Pose’, ‘Knock on Wood’, ‘Better be’, ‘Pushin’ N Pullin’’ and ‘Hello, Sunset’. ‘Pose’ is described as fitting into the Pop genre whereas ‘Knock on Wood’ follows more of an electro-pop sound, which leads on to the R&B song, ‘Better Be’. Similarly, the final two tracks, ‘Pushin’ N Pullin’ and ‘Hello, Sunset’ also have an R&B feel to them.

Even within the long period of time when Red Velvet didn’t release any song, they were packed with different activities despite various incidents and controversies. Such as, the member Seulgi recently made her MC debut with Naver NOW’s show ‘Seulgi.zip’ on 1st June 2021. On this live talk show, Seulgi will invite guests and fans to a comfortable space, and talk about many different topics and have fun with them which releases every Tuesday and Thursday. On the first episode of 'Seulgi.zip', the Aespa members appeared as the first guests. In an interview, Seulgi said that she will show fans the different and honest sides of her throughout the show.