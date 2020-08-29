‘Seized Pleasure’ released on pay-per-view streaming platform

Young director Rafat Jamil’s short film ‘Seized Pleasure’ was released in country’s first pay-per-view movie streaming platform lagvelki.com on Friday, reports UNB.

The short film has already participated in many national and international film festivals.

Based on a thought-provoking storyline revolving around a man in his fifties, a young man and a watchman in an open sand field and their psychological journey revolving around a specific target - the short film is dedicated to late singer, journalist and cultural activist Sanjeeb Choudhury.