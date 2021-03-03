Singer, lyricist Jaane Alam passes away

Singer and lyricist Jane Alam passes away under treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Tuesday night.

Jane Alam breathed his last at 9:45pm. He was known to the people for a number of popular songs like ‘Ekti Gndhomero Lagiya’, 'School Khuilachee re Maula’, ‘Dayal Baba Kebla Kaba’ etc.

His namaz-e-janaza would be held near his Maghbazar residence in the capital at 10:00am. The body will be taken to his birthplace Harirampur, Maikganj and buried at his family graveyard there, said his family.