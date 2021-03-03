Singer, lyricist Jaane Alam passes away

Singer and lyricist Jane Alam passes away under treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Tuesday night.
Jane Alam breathed his last at 9:45pm. He was known to the people for a number of popular songs like ‘Ekti Gndhomero Lagiya’, 'School Khuilachee re Maula’, ‘Dayal Baba Kebla Kaba’ etc.
His namaz-e-janaza would be held near his Maghbazar residence in the capital at 10:00am. The body will be taken to his birthplace Harirampur, Maikganj and buried at his family graveyard there, said his family.
Jane Alam was tested positive for novel coronavirus infection around a month ago. Though he was tested negative, the singer had been suffering from pneumonia and other complications for the last one month. He was going under treatment at the BSMMU. He was put on life support as his condition deteriorated last night.
Jane Alam was a singer, lyricist, musician and producer. His production house is ‘Doyel Products’.
Jane Alam enjoyed a huge popularity through his fusion of pop and folk music and spirituality in the 70’s. He enjoyed success from his very first long play album ‘Bonomali’ released from Dhaka Records.
Some of his most popular songs include ‘Ekti Gndhomero Lagiya’, School Khuilachee re Maula’, ‘Dayal Baba Kebla Kaba’, ‘Kali Chhara Kolomer Mulya Je Nai’, ‘Tumi Piriti Shikhaiya’ etc.
Jane Alam visited a number of countries to sing his songs. His name is mentioned in the same bracket with Firoz Shai, Azam Khan and Ferdous Wahid.
He sang, wrote, composed over 4,000 songs and released over 80 solo albums. Popular singers like Farida Parvin, Saina Chowdhury, Momotaz, Monir Khan, SD Rubel all sang to his tune. He released the first album of Samina Chowdhury.