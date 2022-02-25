Situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying: Priyanka Chopra

She wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

Priyanka also added UNICEF’s link to her bio in order to inform everyone about how they can help the people of Ukraine in trying times.