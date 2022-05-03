Stars sparkle at Met Gala in New York

A-listers dressed to the theme of “gilded glamour” sparkled on the red carpet as the annual Met Gala extravaganza known as “the party of the year” returned to its pre-pandemic schedule in New York Monday.

Co-host Blake Lively wowed in a beaded Versace gown with an oversized satin bow that unfurled to reveal a light blue train while singer Billie Eilish wore an ornate Gucci bodice with green lace sleeves.

Actress Lively, whose husband actor Ryan Reynolds wore a brown velvet tuxedo, described her dress as an “homage” to New York City architecture, including the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central station.