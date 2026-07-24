How a Bangladeshi movie made its way to the Venice Film Festival

For the very first time, a Bangladeshi cinema has been selected in a competitive category of the Venice International Film Festival. The Difficult Bride has received a nomination in the 'Horizons' (Orizzonti) section of this prestigious festival.

The lineup for the upcoming edition of the world's oldest film festival was announced at 3:00pm Bangladesh time on Thursday. At 3:35 PM, Festival President Alberto Barbera announced the name of the film directed by Rubaiyat Hossain.

Previously, in 2010, Ishtiaque Zico's short film 720 Degrees was selected for the Venice Film Festival. That film was also produced by Rubaiyat’s production company Khona Talkies, which is also the Bangladeshi co-producer of The Difficult Bride.