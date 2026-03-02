Actor Alvi untraceable, police uncertain about his return

Actor Jaher Alvi (Niamat Ullah Bhuiyan), accused of instigating the suicide of his wife Afra Ivnath Khan Ikra, remains untraceable. Although there were reports that he returned to the country on Sunday night, he has not been seen since. No one can confirm his current whereabouts.

Multiple sources close to Alvi and Ikra told Prothom Alo that Jaher Alvi arrived in Dhaka from Nepal on Sunday afternoon via Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He reportedly stayed inside the airport for quite some time. A few hours after landing, he left the airport through mediation by an intermediary. However, as Alvi’s phone, Facebook, and all other communication channels remain switched off, confusion persists over whether he has indeed returned.

Alvi spoke to Prothom Alo around noon on Sunday. He had traveled to Nepal several days earlier for a shooting project. The same production also featured the actress believed to be Alvi’s romantic partner—whose relationship with him had reportedly caused longstanding tension between Alvi and his wife Ikra.