“There’s nothing like dal, rice and fish!”

Sabina Yasmin has been singing for over five decades. She sang playback in 1967 for Zahir Raihan’s Agun Niye Khela. The music director for the film was Altaf Mahmud.

As a child artiste she sang for the movie Notun Sur. She has won innumerable awards down the years including the Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak. She won the National Film Award 14 times in total. Today is her birthday.

On Friday morning she talked to Prothom Alo about her thoughts on her birthday and other details of her life.