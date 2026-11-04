Arrest warrant issued against actress Pori Moni

A court has issued an arrest warrant against actress Pori Moni in an attempted murder case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud.

Senior Judicial Magistrate of Dhaka Mahfuzur Rahman passed the order today, Wednesday (4 November).

Pori Moni's lawyer, Nilanjana Suravi, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

She said Pori Moni could not appear before the court today due to an allergy-related illness. Her lawyer had filed a petition seeking an adjournment and a new date for the next hearing. However, the court rejected the petition and ordered an arrest warrant against her client.

Court sources said the plaintiff in the case appeared before the court today and sought cancellation of the accused persons' bail. No lawyer representing the accused was present at the hearing. Following the hearing, the court cancelled their bail and ordered the issuance of arrest warrants.

According to court sources, Pori Moni's lawyer, Nilanjana, stated in the petition for an adjournment that the case was scheduled for recording witness testimony today. However, the accused, Pori Moni, was unable to appear in court due to an allergy-related illness, making an adjournment necessary. Otherwise, she would suffer irreparable loss, the petition said.