Actor Sohel Khan dies while on location for film shoot
Actor Sohel Khan died after suffering a stroke in Bogura on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the local TMSS Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead.
Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel i, confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. He said Sohel Khan had been busy shooting for the film “Nasib” in Bogura.
According to sources in the film's shooting unit, the actor had been staying in Bogura since 19 November to take part in the shoot. His shooting schedule was due to conclude tomorrow, Wednesday.
Members of the shooting unit said Sohel Khan had got ready for the day's shoot and had even put on his make-up on Tuesday morning. At one point, when a member of the unit went to call him in his hotel room, he found the actor lying on the bed.
When Sohel Khan did not respond, the crew member raised the alarm, prompting others to rush to the room.
He was subsequently taken to a private hospital, where physicians declared him dead.