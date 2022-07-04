Visionary British theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97

According to sources, Brook, who had been based in France since 1974, died in Paris on Saturday. A statement from his publisher confirmed his death on Sunday.

Although Brook was regarded with awe in theatrical circles, he was less well known among the wider public because of his refusal to bow to commercial taste. He left Britain to work in Paris in 1970.

He often shunned traditional theatrical buildings for the “empty space" which could be transformed by light, words, improvisation and the sheer power of acting and suggestion.