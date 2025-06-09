Actor Zahid Hasan admitted to hospital
Actor Zahid Hasan is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Dhaka. He was admitted on Friday, the day before Eid.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday evening, Zahid Hasan said that his condition has improved than before. However, he will need to remain in the hospital for a few more days.
Zahid Hasan said, “I had been suffering from a high fever for two days before Eid. Later, I was admitted to the hospital. Tests for dengue and COVID-19 were done, and both showed negative.”
The film 'Utsob', starring Zahid Hasan and directed by Tanim Noor, was released during the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha.
Earlier, Zahid Hasan was seen in several projects, including Raihan Rafi’s 'Amlanama'.