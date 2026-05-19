Security concerns increase at FDC following theft from dubbing room

The theft of actress Tanha Tasnia’s mobile phone from a dubbing room has once again raised serious questions about security at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC).

A visit to the premises revealed that, even after the incident, no visible changes had been made to the entry or security at the FDC.

Two days after the theft, on Sunday afternoon, it was observed at the FDC’s main gate that security personnel were not exercising any additional vigilance over who was entering or leaving the premises.

There was no system for registering visitors, nor any requirement to verify identification documents. Anyone claiming to be involved in a shooting was allowed entry without verification.

Despite the FDC being designated as a Key Point Installation (KPI), it still lacks any effective entry management policy. As a result, people can move in and out of the premises with ease.