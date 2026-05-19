Security concerns increase at FDC following theft from dubbing room
This is not the first such incident at the FDC. Around two years ago, actress Tasnia Farin lost an expensive mobile phone during the shooting of a web film at the same venue.
The theft of actress Tanha Tasnia’s mobile phone from a dubbing room has once again raised serious questions about security at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC).
A visit to the premises revealed that, even after the incident, no visible changes had been made to the entry or security at the FDC.
Two days after the theft, on Sunday afternoon, it was observed at the FDC’s main gate that security personnel were not exercising any additional vigilance over who was entering or leaving the premises.
There was no system for registering visitors, nor any requirement to verify identification documents. Anyone claiming to be involved in a shooting was allowed entry without verification.
Despite the FDC being designated as a Key Point Installation (KPI), it still lacks any effective entry management policy. As a result, people can move in and out of the premises with ease.
Tanha Tasnia’s mobile phone was stolen at around 7:00 pm on Friday while dubbing was underway. She later filed a General Diary (GD) with the nearest police station.
Individuals concerned with the matter stated that an outsider had allegedly mingled with the production unit, entered the dubbing room and taken the phone.
This is not the first such incident at the FDC. Around two years ago, actress Tasnia Farin lost an expensive mobile phone during the shooting of a web film at the same venue.
Actress Aruna Biswas also had her bag stolen. The bag reportedly contained an iPhone, a Samsung phone, her national identity card, bank cards, house keys and other important belongings.
Despite the FDC being designated as a Key Point Installation (KPI), it still lacks any effective entry management policy. As a result, people can move in and out of the premises with ease.
Expressing her frustration at the time, Aruna Biswas said, “A syndicate has formed inside the FDC that takes every opportunity to steal. Unless the authorities control the entry of outsiders, these incidents will continue.”
Allegations against security personnel for accepting money in exchange for allowing outsiders through the main gate are longstanding.
Artists, producers and directors have repeatedly informed the authorities that a “gate business” operates within the FDC.
Following complaints, the authorities usually impose stricter controls for a short period before conditions return to the previous state. On several occasions, initiatives were also taken to introduce an entry pass system.
Several officials involved in administrative responsibilities, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that authorities had previously found evidence supporting such allegations and had issued show-cause notices to security personnel.
Some staff members were also transferred. Although the situation improved temporarily afterwards, it eventually reverted to its earlier condition.
18 out of 34 CCTV cameras out of order
Director Gazi Mahbub was present in the dubbing room on the day of the incident. Following the theft, he spoke with officials from the FDC’s CCTV department and with the Managing Director.
Across an area of more than seven acres, we have only four security personnel, including the in-charge. This workforce is entirely inadequate for such a large premises. We have informed both our ministry and the Ministry of Finance. If we receive additional manpower and technological support, it will be possible to improve the security situation.Masuma Rahman, FDC Managing Director
They informed him that the CCTV camera in the dubbing room had been out of order since 12:00 noon on the day of the incident. As a result, those involved in the theft could not be identified.
AKM Aminul Karim Khan, assistant director (Security) at the FDC, stated that the organisation currently has 34 CCTV cameras, of which 18 have remained out of service for a long time.
He also claimed that the monitor installed in his office had been non-functional for nearly a year. According to him, he had informed the higher authorities about the matter several times in writing.
Bangladesh Film Development Corporation Managing Director Masuma Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Since I assumed responsibility, shooting activities at the FDC have increased. Big-budget films are now being produced here. However, the number of security personnel has not increased in proportion to that growth. Across an area of more than seven acres, we have only four security personnel, including the in-charge. This workforce is entirely inadequate for such a large premises. We have informed both our ministry and the Ministry of Finance. If we receive additional manpower and technological support, it will be possible to improve the security situation.”
She nevertheless acknowledged that the authorities could not avoid responsibility for the security failures.
“Incidents like this are occurring because we are unable to provide adequate support. Previously, there were even fewer CCTV cameras, although we have gradually increased the number. However, there are also server-related problems. We must ensure the safety and security of everyone who comes here to work.”
She also said that the authorities would soon introduce a gate-pass system to control the entry of outsiders.
The plan is to bring everyone who regularly works at the FDC under the pass system, including directors, producers, actors, journalists and technical crew members.
The plan is to bring everyone who regularly works at the FDC under the pass system, including directors, producers, actors, journalists and technical crew members.
Several producers and directors also spoke on the issue. Requesting anonymity, they said that acquaintances of unit members and other unnecessary visitors frequently enter shooting sets during productions.
This increases the movement of outsiders within the premises. The authorities are also considering introducing unit-specific identity cards with photographs in future so that unfamiliar individuals cannot enter shooting locations during filming.
A security guard on duty that day, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “At times, influential individuals create pressure even when we try to stop someone from entering. Even so, we want the workforce to increase and a gate-pass system to be introduced. That would prevent the entry of outsiders.”
Officials from the administrative division also stated that the presence of outsiders increases during activities surrounding the offices and elections of various associations within the FDC. The relevant authorities are currently considering this issue as well.