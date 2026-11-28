Bollywood's top five highest-paid actresses and their fees per film
Discussions about actors’ fees in Bollywood are commonplace. However, actresses have also established themselves as key figures in big-budget films. Their popularity, acting skills and influence at the box office have driven up their remuneration. A list of the highest-paid Indian actresses published by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) features five leading stars. Here is a look at who they are and how much they charge per film.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra tops the list. Having moved beyond Bollywood, the actress has also established herself in Hollywood. Her popularity in the entertainment industry grew after she won the Miss World title in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She subsequently earned acclaim for her performances in films such as Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Fashion, Barfi! and Mary Kom. She also won the National Film Award for her performance in Fashion.
Priyanka gained international recognition through the Hollywood television series Quantico. She has also appeared in films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and The White Tiger. According to IMDb's list, she charges between Tk 180 million (18 crore) and Tk 300 million (30 crore) per film.
2. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone ranks second on the list. She began her career as a model before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007. Her performance in her debut film immediately caught the audience's attention.
She went on to strengthen her position in the industry with films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. She also received widespread acclaim for her performance in Piku. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She also played a significant role in the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD.
According to IMDb's list, Deepika charges between Tk 150 million (15 crore) and Tk 300 million (30 crore) per film.
3. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut ranks third on the list. Alongside acting, she has demonstrated her abilities as a producer and director. She made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster, earning praise for her performance in her first film.
She later gained popularity through films such as Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She won a National Film Award for her performance in Queen. In addition to acting, she has also taken on directing responsibilities. In 2024, she attracted attention with Emergency, a film she directed herself.
According to IMDb's list, Kangana charges between Tk 150 million (15 crore) and Tk 270 million (27 crore) per film.
4. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif occupies the fourth position on the list. She began her journey in the entertainment industry through modelling and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Boom. Although she initially faced criticism over her acting and language limitations, she gradually established her place in the industry.
She has appeared in films such as Namastey London, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3. Katrina has also demonstrated her skills in dance and action sequences. She remained in the spotlight with films such as Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.
According to IMDb's list, Katrina charges between Tk 150 million (15 crore) and Tk 250 million (25 crore) per film.
5. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt ranks fifth on the list. She has established a strong position in Bollywood at a relatively young age. The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year.
She subsequently earned acclaim for her performances in films such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She won a National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia has also made her Hollywood debut. In 2023, she appeared alongside Gal Gadot in Netflix's Heart of Stone. According to IMDb's list, she charges between Tk 100 million (10 crore) and Tk 200 million (20 crore) per film.