Priyanka Chopra tops the list. Having moved beyond Bollywood, the actress has also established herself in Hollywood. Her popularity in the entertainment industry grew after she won the Miss World title in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She subsequently earned acclaim for her performances in films such as Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Fashion, Barfi! and Mary Kom. She also won the National Film Award for her performance in Fashion.

Priyanka gained international recognition through the Hollywood television series Quantico. She has also appeared in films such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and The White Tiger. According to IMDb's list, she charges between Tk 180 million (18 crore) and Tk 300 million (30 crore) per film.