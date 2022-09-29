Tom Hardy to narrate forthcoming Sky original nature series ‘Predators’

Hollywood star Tom Hardy is all set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled ‘Predators’, which is co-produced by Netflix.

According to Variety, the series, which is scheduled to premiere in December, will follow five apex predators as they struggle to survive in some of the most challenging habitats on earth: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia, and cheetahs in Tanzania.

It’s also the first time Netflix and Sky have collaborated on a project. In collaboration with Netflix, True to Nature and Sky Studios developed the television show. In December, it will debut on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming service NOW. Unconfirmed is the release date on Netflix.

The series was ordered by Sky’s managing director of content, Zai Bennett, and Poppy Dixon, head of documentaries and facts. Dan Smith is the series director, Vanessa Coates is the showrunner, and Wendy Dark oversees production. On behalf of Sky Studios, NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles distribution, as per the reports of Variety.

