The guy who took Bangladesh to the World Cup stage

Just a few years ago, many would have found it hard to believe that Bangladesh’s red-and-green flag and the Bengal Tiger would appear on the opening stage of a FIFA World Cup. But that seemingly unlikely scene became reality at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the World Cup opening event held at Toronto’s BMO Stadium in Canada, Bangladeshi-origin singer, music producer and DJ Sanjoy Deb drew attention not only for his performance but also for showcasing Bangladesh through his attire.