The guy who took Bangladesh to the World Cup stage
Just a few years ago, many would have found it hard to believe that Bangladesh’s red-and-green flag and the Bengal Tiger would appear on the opening stage of a FIFA World Cup. But that seemingly unlikely scene became reality at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At the World Cup opening event held at Toronto’s BMO Stadium in Canada, Bangladeshi-origin singer, music producer and DJ Sanjoy Deb drew attention not only for his performance but also for showcasing Bangladesh through his attire.
Sanjoy Deb performed FIFA’s newly released World Cup song, ‘Siir Siir,’ alongside Canadian artist Nora Fatehi and French hip-hop star Vegedream. While the performance captivated audiences, Bangladeshi viewers were particularly drawn to Sanjoy’s outfit.
The sleeves of his jacket featured designs inspired by the Royal Bengal Tiger, Bangladesh’s national flower shapla (the water lily), and elements of the country’s red-and-green flag.
Throughout the performance, Sanjay repeatedly gestured toward the sleeves of his jacket, highlighting the designs. To many, it seemed as though he was telling the world: ‘This is my Bangladesh.’ The moment became a source of pride and emotion for millions of Bangladeshis.
Sanjoy Deb traces his roots to Bangladesh’s Sylhet region. He was born in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar and moved to the United States nearly two decades ago with his parents, Santosh and Mita Deb. There, he developed his musical career and honed his craft. Years of hard work and talent have now earned him a place on the opening stage of the world’s biggest sporting event.
Performing at a World Cup opening ceremony is a significant achievement for any artiste. But Sanjay made the moment even more meaningful by incorporating Bangladesh into his appearance. Though raised in the United States, his performance reflected a strong connection to his birthplace and cultural heritage.
Speaking to Prothom Alo before the event, Sanjay had said, "I have planned something very special for this World Cup moment, because opportunities like this do not come often in a lifetime."
Following the performance, audiences around the world saw that plan come to life. Through a costume rich with Bangladeshi symbols, he highlighted his roots, culture and identity on a global stage.Sanjoy later shared a 65-second video clip of his performance on Facebook. Within hours, it attracted widespread attention. The video received more than six million views within 10 hours, along with nearly 350,000 reactions. The post was shared around 10,000 times and drew more than 4,000 comments.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Following the tournament’s official opening on 11 June, Sanjay appeared in the specially designed costume during the Canadian-hosted segment on 12 June.
The outfit was designed by Chhaya Kumar, with embroidery by John Kim and styling by Jasmine Patel.
Sanjoy’s performance and his decision to represent Bangladesh on one of the world’s most prestigious stages have resonated deeply with people across the country, including figures from the entertainment industry. Many took to social media to congratulate him and thank him for proudly showcasing Bangladesh before a global audience.