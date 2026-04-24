Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025
Utshob wins best film, Nisho, Tama Mirza named best actor and actress
Xefer Rahman won Best Female Singer for the song Lichur Bagane from Tandob.
Imran Mahmudul was named Best Male Singer for the song Konna from Jinn 3.
Shammi Islam Nila won Best Newcomer for First Love.
Keya Payel won Best Actress (Drama) for Eta Amaderi Golpo.
Farhan Ahmed Jovan won Best Actor (Drama) for Tomader Golpo.
Critics’ Awards — Feature Film
Saba was named Best Film.
Piplu R Khan won Best Director.
Mehazabien Chowdhury won Best Actress for Saba.
Best Actor was jointly awarded to Mahafuz Munna and Shanta Chandra Sutradhar for Uraal.
Special Honour for James
James received a Special Honour. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and Square Toiletries Ltd. Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury handed over the award to James.
Accepting the award, he quipped, “A lifetime award means there is still half-time left.”
Critics’ Awards — Web Series
Gulmohor won Best Web Series.
Its creator, Syed Ahmed Shawki, was named Best Director (Web Series).
Jaya Ahsan won Best Actress for Jimmi.
Nasir Uddin Khan won Best Actor for Myself Allen Swapan-2.
Lifetime Achievement Award for Alamgir
Veteran actor Alamgir received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award and a cheque for Tk 300,000 were handed over by Runa Laila. The segment was hosted by Afzal Hossain.
Receiving a standing ovation, Alamgir said he would cherish the honour for life. He later donated the full prize money to the Prothom Alo Trust.
After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, screen legend Alamgir said, holding the microphone, “I do not know whether I truly deserve this. My younger brother (actor Afzal Hossain) said on stage that I have not found fulfilment through acting. I believe Afzal feels the same. Can one ever be fully satisfied through acting? No. The depth of acting is such that its limits cannot be discovered in a single lifetime. It would take a hundred lifetimes to explore it. We have been given only one. We may never see its end.”
As Alamgir came onto the stage, the audience rose to honour him with a standing ovation. He said, “The way you stood to show me respect when I came on stage—I saw it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears. I will carry this in my heart until death.”
Short Film Awards
FS Nayeem won Best Actor (Short Film) for Khub Kacheri Keu.
Siddiq Ahmed won Best Screenwriter for Tomader Golpo.
Mostofa Kamal Raj won Best Director (Short Film).
Tanjim Saiyara Totini won Best Actress (Short Film) for Bhalo Theko.
Feature Film Awards
At the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025 (Star Survey), Utshob won Best Film.
Tama Mirza won Best Actress for her performance in Dagi, while Afran Nisho was named Best Actor for the same film.
Meril-Prothom Alo Awards “like the Oscars”
At the ceremony, veteran actress Dilara Zaman remarked that the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards were “like the Oscars.”