Entertainment

Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025

Utshob wins best film, Nisho, Tama Mirza named best actor and actress

Entertainment Correspondent
Dhaka
Afran Nisho named best actor and actress in the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025. The programme was organised on 24 April 2026Suvra Kanti Das

Xefer Rahman won Best Female Singer for the song Lichur Bagane from Tandob.

Imran Mahmudul was named Best Male Singer for the song Konna from Jinn 3.

Award winning actress Keya Payel
Prothom Alo

Shammi Islam Nila won Best Newcomer for First Love.

Keya Payel won Best Actress (Drama) for Eta Amaderi Golpo.

Farhan Ahmed Jovan won Best Actor (Drama) for Tomader Golpo.

Critics’ Awards — Feature Film

Mehazabien Chowdhury won Best Actress (Critic's choice) for Feature Film Saba
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Saba was named Best Film.

Piplu R Khan won Best Director.

Mehazabien Chowdhury won Best Actress for Saba.

Best Actor was jointly awarded to Mahafuz Munna and Shanta Chandra Sutradhar for Uraal.

Xefer Rahman with the award of Best Singer (Female)
Prothom Alo

Special Honour for James

James received a Special Honour. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and Square Toiletries Ltd. Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury handed over the award to James.

James receives a Special Honour at Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025. The programme was organised on 24 April 2026
Prothom Alo

Accepting the award, he quipped, “A lifetime award means there is still half-time left.”

Critics’ Awards — Web Series

James performs on the stage
Rashedul Islam Rasel

Gulmohor won Best Web Series.

Its creator, Syed Ahmed Shawki, was named Best Director (Web Series).

Jaya Ahsan won Best Actress for Jimmi.

Nasir Uddin Khan won Best Actor for Myself Allen Swapan-2.

Nusrat Faria performs on the stage
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Lifetime Achievement Award for Alamgir

Veteran actor Alamgir received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award and a cheque for Tk 300,000 were handed over by Runa Laila. The segment was hosted by Afzal Hossain.

Receiving a standing ovation, Alamgir said he would cherish the honour for life. He later donated the full prize money to the Prothom Alo Trust.

Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Toiletries, drapes actor Alamgir with Lifetime Achievement Award honorary stole at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards programme on 24 April 2026
Prothom Alo

After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, screen legend Alamgir said, holding the microphone, “I do not know whether I truly deserve this. My younger brother (actor Afzal Hossain) said on stage that I have not found fulfilment through acting. I believe Afzal feels the same. Can one ever be fully satisfied through acting? No. The depth of acting is such that its limits cannot be discovered in a single lifetime. It would take a hundred lifetimes to explore it. We have been given only one. We may never see its end.”

As Alamgir came onto the stage, the audience rose to honour him with a standing ovation. He said, “The way you stood to show me respect when I came on stage—I saw it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears. I will carry this in my heart until death.”

Actors Azizul Hakim and Afsana Mimi handover award (Best Actor in webseries category) to Nasir Uddin Khan
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Short Film Awards

FS Nayeem won Best Actor (Short Film) for Khub Kacheri Keu.

Siddiq Ahmed won Best Screenwriter for Tomader Golpo.

Mostofa Kamal Raj won Best Director (Short Film).

Tanjim Saiyara Totini won Best Actress (Short Film) for Bhalo Theko.

Feature Film Awards

Afran Nisho named best actor and actress in the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025. The programme was organised on 24 April 2026
Suvra Kanti Das

At the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2025 (Star Survey), Utshob won Best Film.

Tama Mirza won Best Actress for her performance in Dagi, while Afran Nisho was named Best Actor for the same film.

Meril-Prothom Alo Awards “like the Oscars”

Veteran actress Dilara Zaman
Kabir Hossain

At the ceremony, veteran actress Dilara Zaman remarked that the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards were “like the Oscars.”

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