Chorki Awards coming soon: Where celebration meets social awareness

This year’s edition will also specially remember late actress Karina Kaisar. Redoan Rony, Chief Executive Officer of Chorki, said, ‘Our dear Karina Kaiser was nominated in the Best Actress (Film) category of the Audience Choice 2024 division for the film ‘36-24-36’. Although her extraordinary works remain, she is beyond all competition today. Out of deep respect for her, she has been kept outside the competition in this category. We want to pay her special tribute at this year's Chorki Awards by remembering her outstanding contributions.’

Chorki stated that the nominations for the 2024 Critics'' Awards will be published soon. Following that, the names of the nominees for the 2023 Critics'' Choice and Audience Choice categories will also be announced.

However, the most discussed aspect of this ‘Sensation Chorki Carnival’ is the message of social awareness. According to the organizers, there is still much hesitation and many misconceptions in Bangladesh regarding reproductive health, birth control, and safe sex.

As a popular entertainment platform, Chorki has taken the initiative to create awareness on these issues by utilising this opportunity to reach people.

The concerned organisation, Sensation, said that according to the National AIDS and STD Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services, 1,891 people were newly infected with HIV in the country in 2025. This is the highest number of new infections in a single year since 2000. According to public health experts, unsafe sexual behavior and the tendency not to use condoms are among the primary reasons for this increase.