Chorki Awards coming soon: Where celebration meets social awareness
Chorki, the country's leading Bengali OTT platform, is set to host the second edition of the ‘Sensation Chorki Carnival’ to recognise its creators and spread a message of social awareness.
The event, scheduled for 3 July at the InterContinental Dhaka, aims to be more than just an awards ceremony. Organisers described it as a fusion of entertainment, creativity, and responsible social messaging.
Marking its fifth year of operations, Chorki revealed that its premium content has surpassed one billion watch hours. The platform has also crossed a major milestone of 30 million registered users.
Over the last five years, Chorki has released more than 100 films, series, and various original content. The platform attributed its rapid ascent to the unwavering support of artists, filmmakers, and the audience.
The ‘Sensation Chorki Carnival Powered by InterContinental Dhaka’ will honor the creative minds behind Chorki’s original films and series.
Awards will be presented to the best content and performers from the years 2023 and 2024. A total of 23 categories will be recognised, based on a combination of critical acclaim and audience votes.
Audience voting began on Friday (13 June). To vote, one must visit the address chorki.com/awards. Chorki subscribers can log in there to vote for their favorite artists and content.
In the audience choice category for 2024, nominations for best film include ‘Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya’, ‘Toofan’, ‘Last Defenders of Monogamy’, and ‘36-24-36’. The best actor (film) category includes Yash Rohan, Pritom Hasan, Shakib Khan and Syed Zaman Shawon.
Nominations for best actress (film) have been received by Tasnia Farin, Masuma Rahman Nabila, and Mehazabien Chowdhury.
‘Adhunik Bangla Hotel’, ‘Kaalpurush’, ‘Sinpaat’ and ‘2sh’ have been nominated in the best series category.
In the series acting category, the nominees are FS Nayeem, Tahsan Khan, Mosharraf Karim, Siam Ahmed, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Jaya Ahsan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and Safa Kabir.
The best song category includes ‘Kemne Ki?’, ‘Dustu Kokil’, ‘Megh Balika’ and ‘Laage Uradura’.
This year’s edition will also specially remember late actress Karina Kaisar. Redoan Rony, Chief Executive Officer of Chorki, said, ‘Our dear Karina Kaiser was nominated in the Best Actress (Film) category of the Audience Choice 2024 division for the film ‘36-24-36’. Although her extraordinary works remain, she is beyond all competition today. Out of deep respect for her, she has been kept outside the competition in this category. We want to pay her special tribute at this year's Chorki Awards by remembering her outstanding contributions.’
Chorki stated that the nominations for the 2024 Critics'' Awards will be published soon. Following that, the names of the nominees for the 2023 Critics'' Choice and Audience Choice categories will also be announced.
However, the most discussed aspect of this ‘Sensation Chorki Carnival’ is the message of social awareness. According to the organizers, there is still much hesitation and many misconceptions in Bangladesh regarding reproductive health, birth control, and safe sex.
As a popular entertainment platform, Chorki has taken the initiative to create awareness on these issues by utilising this opportunity to reach people.
The concerned organisation, Sensation, said that according to the National AIDS and STD Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services, 1,891 people were newly infected with HIV in the country in 2025. This is the highest number of new infections in a single year since 2000. According to public health experts, unsafe sexual behavior and the tendency not to use condoms are among the primary reasons for this increase.
SMC Enterprise Limited’s Senior Marketing Manager, Dr Raiyatun Tehrin, said, "We do not see Sensation only as a condom brand, rather as a symbol of protection and responsibility. In recent years, the risk of HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and other diseases have increased in Bangladesh. Awareness among the younger generation is very important. Through a popular platform like Chorki and the involvement of well-known stars, this message can reach people more easily and positively."
She added, "Around the world, major brands and celebrities take part in such social awareness initiatives. In Bangladesh too, such bold and positive steps should be encouraged. We believe this collaboration will create more open discussions about protection, responsibility and safe living among the new generation."
Chorki Chief Executive Officer Redoan Rony said, "Chorki regularly brings new content for viewers every month. Films, series, short content, or cinema releases, all involve the creative effort of hundreds of people. This event is meant to honour their work."
Rony also said that due to the country’s situation and various content-related busy schedules, the Chorki Awards had been paused for some time. However, there are plans to make it a regular annual event from next year onward.