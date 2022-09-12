More showers likely in 24 hours

the bulletin noted that rainfall may decrease in the next three days, reports UNB.
Day temperature may lower slightly and night temperature may remain nearly the same over the country, it added.
The weather office recorded highest 71 mm rainfall in Patuakhali of Barishal division in 24 hours till 6.00am on Monday.
Meanwhile, Dhaka recorded 13 mm rainfall during this period.
The highest temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal of Sylhet, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees in Chattogram’s Cox’s Bazar.
Meanwhile, the depression over coastal Odisha and adjoining Northwest Bay and West central Bay moved further west-northwestwards over inland and lay centred over South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area on Monday 6.00am as a land depression.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards further and weaken gradually, it added.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, the centre of the land depression, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, said the bulletin.