More showers likely in 24 hours

More rains are likely to pour across the country in 24 hours commencing 9.00am on Monday, said the weather department.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning is likely to pour over most places in Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and partially over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderate to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met Office bulletin.