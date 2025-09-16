Rising temperatures cost Bangladesh Tk 210 billion, but how and why?

Parvin Akter, 47, works as a day labourer at Karwan Bazar in the capital. She worked at a wholesale potato shop in the market. Her task is to separate good quality potatoes from others. She earns Tk 600 daily. Her husband is sick. However, he pulls a rickshaw from time to time. But his income is not regular. The couple has a son and a daughter who live with them. Their daughter also has two children. The entire family is dependent on Parvin’s income.

Since last April, Parvin herself has fallen ill at least twice, while her daughter and her son have each been sick three times. “I get paid when I go to work, but not when I don’t,” she recalls. This year, she could not go to work for 11 days due to illness. In Karwan Bazar, the work environment makes you sweat in the heat. Over the past few years, the heat has felt unbearable to her.

Parvin said, “The sweat sticks to your body and makes you sick. The heat is getting unbearable — there’s no end in sight.”

Thousands of people like Parvin are losing workdays due to heat. Bangladesh suffered financial losses of around Tk 210 billion the last year (2024), according to a World Bank report.