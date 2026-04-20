Heatwave in 10 districts including Dhaka may intensify from Tuesday
A heatwave is sweeping across 10 districts of the country today, Monday, including the capital Dhaka.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), both the temperature and the area affected by the heatwave may increase from tomorrow, Tuesday, and this situation may persist for at least two more days.
BMD meteorologist Afroza Sultana told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that the highest temperature in the country today was recorded in Rajshahi at 37.6 degrees Celsius.
A heatwave is considered to be occurring in any area where the temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius. Accordingly, besides Rajshahi, heatwave conditions are prevailing in nine more districts today.
These are Jahsore and Sirajganj at 37 degrees Celsius, Faridpur at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Chuadanga, Kushtia, and Pabna at 36.5 degrees Celsius, Rangamati at 36.3, Dhaka at 36.2, and Khulna at 36 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Afroza Sultana said that at least 10 districts in the country are experiencing a heatwave today. This condition may continue for at least the next two to three days. During this time, temperatures may rise further, and the area affected by the heatwave may expand.
Today, temperatures across all areas of the country, including the capital, have increased compared to yesterday, Sunday. Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Rangamati at 36.5 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in the capital was 35.5 degrees Celsius.
When the maximum temperature in any area remains between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is considered a mild heatwave. A temperature between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius is considered a moderate heatwave.
When the temperature ranges from 40 to 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is termed a severe heatwave. If the maximum temperature exceeds 42 degrees Celsius, it is considered an extreme heatwave.
The BMD’s long-term forecast for this month had already indicated that multiple heatwaves would occur in the country.