Climate

Heatwave in 10 districts including Dhaka may intensify from Tuesday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A child tries to get relief from the heat using the air from a handheld fan during a rickshaw ride as he returns home after classes in the heat in the University of Dhaka area on 20 April 2026.Suvra Kanti Das

A heatwave is sweeping across 10 districts of the country today, Monday, including the capital Dhaka.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), both the temperature and the area affected by the heatwave may increase from tomorrow, Tuesday, and this situation may persist for at least two more days.

A woman tries to protect a child from the heat using a folder in her hand in the Shishu Hospital area in Dhaka on 20 April 2026.
Sazid Hossain

BMD meteorologist Afroza Sultana told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that the highest temperature in the country today was recorded in Rajshahi at 37.6 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is considered to be occurring in any area where the temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius. Accordingly, besides Rajshahi, heatwave conditions are prevailing in nine more districts today.

These are Jahsore and Sirajganj at 37 degrees Celsius, Faridpur at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Chuadanga, Kushtia, and Pabna at 36.5 degrees Celsius, Rangamati at 36.3, Dhaka at 36.2, and Khulna at 36 degrees Celsius.

People are seen using towels wrapped around their heads to protect themselves from the intense heat in Padmaghat Road of Pabna on 20 April 2026.
Hasan Mahmud

Meteorologist Afroza Sultana said that at least 10 districts in the country are experiencing a heatwave today. This condition may continue for at least the next two to three days. During this time, temperatures may rise further, and the area affected by the heatwave may expand.

Today, temperatures across all areas of the country, including the capital, have increased compared to yesterday, Sunday. Yesterday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Rangamati at 36.5 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in the capital was 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Gaffar Sheikh, from Siddhipasha of Jashore, comes to Daulatpur in Khulna on 20 April 2026 to sells handmade palm-leaf fans amid the rising heat across the country.
Saddam Hossain

When the maximum temperature in any area remains between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is considered a mild heatwave. A temperature between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius is considered a moderate heatwave.

When the temperature ranges from 40 to 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is termed a severe heatwave. If the maximum temperature exceeds 42 degrees Celsius, it is considered an extreme heatwave.

The BMD’s long-term forecast for this month had already indicated that multiple heatwaves would occur in the country.

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