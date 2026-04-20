Heatwave in 10 districts including Dhaka may intensify from Tuesday

A heatwave is considered to be occurring in any area where the temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius. Accordingly, besides Rajshahi, heatwave conditions are prevailing in nine more districts today.

These are Jahsore and Sirajganj at 37 degrees Celsius, Faridpur at 36.6 degrees Celsius, Chuadanga, Kushtia, and Pabna at 36.5 degrees Celsius, Rangamati at 36.3, Dhaka at 36.2, and Khulna at 36 degrees Celsius.