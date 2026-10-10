Sundarbans: 39pc Sundari trees affected by disease

Four out of every 10 Sundari trees (39 per cent) in the Sundarbans are affected by top-dying disease. The number of affected Sundari trees now stands at 129.5 million. Of them, 20.24 million are severely affected.

The Sundarbans now has around 330 million Sundari trees. The rate of natural seedling regeneration per hectare has also declined in the world’s largest mangrove forest. As a result, the Sundarbans’ carbon absorption capacity has fallen by 15 per cent. These findings emerged from a two-year study (2024–25) on the overall ecosystem of the Sundarbans.

The multidimensional study, titled Ecological Monitoring of Sundarbans, was conducted by the Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS), an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Arannayk Foundation.

The research covered wildlife, air, soil, water and tree resources in the Sundarbans. The findings were presented at a workshop at the Forest Department’s headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 September. The study provides a detailed picture of the plight of Sundari trees.