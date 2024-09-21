Light rain brings temporary relief in Dhaka amid sweltering heat
Dhaka residents found a much-needed relief from scorching heat as rain swept through the capital on Saturday morning. The downpour started around 11:00 am, bringing the temperature down slightly.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rains across the country in 24 hours starting from 9:00 am on Saturday.
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions along with one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy rains at places all over the country,” stated a Met office bulletin.
Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over the country and it may continue. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.
The country’s highest temperatures were recorded in Netrokona at 38.5 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00 am on Saturday while the lowest temperature was recorded in Bandarban at 24.8 degree Celsius.