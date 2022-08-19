Maritime ports told to warn vessels of ‘deep depression' in Bay

At 12.00pm, the depression was centred over northwest Bay and adjoining Bangladesh and India's West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move more northwestward.

"Sea will remain rough near the centre of the deep depression. Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas" the weather department said.

Deep convection refers to the thermally driven turbulent mixing that moves air parcels from the lower to the upper atmosphere.