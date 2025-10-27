NGOs warn 28 'carbon bomb' projects launched since 2021

Some 28 so-called carbon bomb fossil fuel extraction projects have begun operating since 2021 despite their catastrophic climate impact, a group of NGOs warned Monday.

Carbon bombs were defined in a 2022 research article as oil, gas or coal facilities capable of generating more than a billion tons of CO2 each over their lifetime. The authors at the time counted 425 of these projects worldwide.

The year 2021 is significant because that is when the International Energy Agency said launching new oil and gas projects was incompatible with reaching climate targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.