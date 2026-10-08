'Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership Knowledge Conference 2026' opens in Dhaka

The Minister noted that today's development decisions will define the contours of climate risks for decades to come. He stressed that the primary task ahead is to translate national policies and frameworks into coordinated programmes, quality projects, appropriate financing, and measurable outcomes.

He highlighted the unique financial characteristics of adaptation initiatives, which yield essential social welfare benefits without standard commercial yields, and called for climate finance frameworks to align with Bangladesh's fiscal landscape.

He urged expanded private sector participation in clean energy, advocated for climate justice regarding Loss and Damage, and insisted on the inclusive participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities in project design and governance.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Asian Development Bank, Satya Srinivas Lolla, executive director representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Lao PDR, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, addressed the dual dynamics of Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country category and its ongoing climate vulnerabilities.

Satya Srinivas Lolla stated that the true success of this conference will be determined not by the discussions, but by the actions and investments that follow. Turning ambition into reality will require substantial investment from both the public and private sectors.

He explained that the core objective of the partnership is to bring together financing, technical expertise, institutional capacity, and partnerships, so that Bangladesh can move from ambition to implementation.