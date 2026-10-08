'Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership Knowledge Conference 2026' opens in Dhaka
Over 500 global and national climate leaders, policymakers, development partners, private sector executives, and civil society representatives convened in Dhaka for the opening of the two-day Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership Knowledge Conference 2026, reports a press release.
Organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with support of the Asian Development Bank, the landmark conference aims to accelerate the execution of the Bangladesh National Adaptation Plan 2023 to 2050 and the strategic investment frameworks of Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0.
A major highlight of the opening day was the official launch of the BCDP Web Portal alongside the Climate Solutions Exhibition.
This new digital platform serves as a centralised hub for real-time project tracking, pipeline management, data integration, and cross-sector coordination to streamline domestic and international climate investments.
The conference also reinforces the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership, originally established in 2024, as the unified national institutional vehicle for climate finance mobilisation, resource allocation, and policy alignment.
Furthermore, upcoming sessions will center on scaling up investments in key sectors including energy transition, sustainable transport, water resource management, and climate-resilient agriculture.
Inaugurating the event, Abdul Awal Mintoo, member of parliament and honorable minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, officially unveiled the BCDP Web Portal and emphasised the long-term impact of current infrastructure and economic planning.
The Minister noted that today's development decisions will define the contours of climate risks for decades to come. He stressed that the primary task ahead is to translate national policies and frameworks into coordinated programmes, quality projects, appropriate financing, and measurable outcomes.
He highlighted the unique financial characteristics of adaptation initiatives, which yield essential social welfare benefits without standard commercial yields, and called for climate finance frameworks to align with Bangladesh's fiscal landscape.
He urged expanded private sector participation in clean energy, advocated for climate justice regarding Loss and Damage, and insisted on the inclusive participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities in project design and governance.
Delivering remarks on behalf of the Asian Development Bank, Satya Srinivas Lolla, executive director representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Lao PDR, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, addressed the dual dynamics of Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country category and its ongoing climate vulnerabilities.
Satya Srinivas Lolla stated that the true success of this conference will be determined not by the discussions, but by the actions and investments that follow. Turning ambition into reality will require substantial investment from both the public and private sectors.
He explained that the core objective of the partnership is to bring together financing, technical expertise, institutional capacity, and partnerships, so that Bangladesh can move from ambition to implementation.
The inaugural session brought together distinguished leaders across the government and development sectors. Among the key participants were Sheikh Faridul Islam, honorable state minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md Saimum Parvez, special assistant to the Prime Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and ABM Abdus Sattar, principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office.
The welcome remarks were delivered by Mohammad Navid Shafullah, additional secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry, while the session was chaired by Fahmida Khanom, acting secretary of the Ministry.
The first day included three strategic plenary sessions. The first plenary, titled Pathways to Resilience and Low Carbon Growth, established macro strategic frameworks for navigating economic progress amidst escalating climate risks.
The second plenary focused on the practical implementation of the National Adaptation Plan 2023 to 2050, addressing localised implementation, sectoral cost modeling, and integration with national budget allocation processes. The third plenary evaluated Multilateral Development Bank financial instruments and mechanisms for blending public and private capital pipelines to implement Nationally Determined Contributions 3.0.
The conference concludes tomorrow, 8 October, 2026, with focused working groups and technical sessions dedicated to de-risking climate investments, building investment-ready project pipelines, and establishing public-private financing structures across energy, transport, and agricultural sectors.