Plan International Bangladesh launches ‘Durbar Konnya’ Programme Model

Plan International Bangladesh officially launched the Durbar Konnya Programme Model, an innovative initiative designed to strengthen the leadership, agency and climate resilience of adolescent girls and young women in climate-vulnerable communities across Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, diplomats, representatives of UN agencies, civil society organisations, youth leaders and media representatives to celebrate a shared commitment to inclusive and locally led climate action.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Shaikh Faridul Islam, MP and state minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as chief guest.

Special guests included Md Saidur Rahman Khan, secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka; Jannis Hussain, first secretary and deputy head of development cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dhaka.