Plan International Bangladesh launches ‘Durbar Konnya’ Programme Model
Plan International Bangladesh officially launched the Durbar Konnya Programme Model, an innovative initiative designed to strengthen the leadership, agency and climate resilience of adolescent girls and young women in climate-vulnerable communities across Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, diplomats, representatives of UN agencies, civil society organisations, youth leaders and media representatives to celebrate a shared commitment to inclusive and locally led climate action.
The programme was formally inaugurated by Shaikh Faridul Islam, MP and state minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as chief guest.
Special guests included Md Saidur Rahman Khan, secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka; Jannis Hussain, first secretary and deputy head of development cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dhaka.
Developed in alignment with Bangladesh’s National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023–2050, the Durbar Konnya Programme Model seeks to empower adolescent girls and young women to become active leaders in climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction and community resilience-building efforts.
In her welcome remarks, Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of investing in adolescent girls and young women as agents of change and ensuring their meaningful participation in climate action and decision-making processes.
Addressing the event, Shaikh Faridul Islam highlighted Bangladesh’s global recognition as a leader in climate adaptation and disaster preparedness. He stressed that the next phase of climate resilience must be people-centred and locally led, with adolescent girls and young women playing a central role.
"Girls are not only vulnerable to the impacts of climate change; they are also powerful leaders and contributors to climate solutions," he said. Durbar Konnya Programme Model represents an investment in future leadership, climate resilience and a more inclusive Bangladesh."
Speaking at the event, Md Saidur Rahman Khan underscored the importance of strengthening community-based resilience and disaster preparedness through the meaningful participation of young people, particularly adolescent girls.
He noted that, “sustainable resilience is built not only through infrastructure and technology, but also through informed and empowered communities capable of responding to evolving climate risks.”
Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, ambassador, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, highlighted the growing importance of youth climate leadership in shaping Bangladesh’s future. He emphasised that,
“Young people, particularly adolescent girls and young women, have an important role to play in addressing climate challenges. Creating opportunities for them to develop leadership skills and contribute to climate action will help build more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”
A key highlight of the programme was the official launch of the Durbar Konnya Programme Model, followed by reflections from adolescent climate ambassadors representing climate-vulnerable communities. Through their stories and experiences, they demonstrated the transformative role young women can play in driving climate action and resilience at the grassroots level.
The Durbar Konnya Programme Model adopts a holistic approach that integrates climate adaptation, disaster risk reduction, leadership development, health and rights awareness, digital skills and economic empowerment.
The initiative also aims to strengthen links between adolescent girls and existing local governance and disaster management structures, enabling them to participate more effectively in planning, preparedness and decision-making processes.
At the heart of the Durbar Konnya Programme Model is the vision of transforming adolescent girls and young women from climate-vulnerable communities into confident climate leaders.
By strengthening their leadership, advocacy and green skills, the programme enables them to lead community awareness, support local disaster preparedness and amplify the voices of young women in climate-related decision-making.
As climate-related challenges continue to intensify across Bangladesh, the programme seeks to nurture a new generation of confident young women leaders capable of contributing to resilient communities and sustainable development.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment from government representatives, development partners and stakeholders to support initiatives that place adolescent girls and young women at the forefront of climate action and resilience-building efforts across Bangladesh.