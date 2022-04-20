Climate, big agriculture slashing insect populations 'by half'

But less data from tropical regions, which are richest in biodiversity, means the global decline in insects is likely worse than the study's headline figures suggest, she said.

The calculations may also be too conservative because areas used to benchmark change -- while the most pristine on the planet -- have already been degraded to some extent by human activity.

While in line with earlier estimates of insect decline, the new findings are based on different methodologies.

Covering 18,000 species from beetles to butterflies to bees, the study drew from 750,000 data points collected from 1992 to 2012 at 6,000 locations.

"Previous studies have been carried out at the small scale on a limited number of species or species groups," Outhwaite said.

The consequences of insect decline are significant.

Some three-quarters of 115 top global food crops depend on animal pollination, including cocoa, coffee, almonds and cherries.

Some insects are also crucial for pest control -- especially of other bugs.

Ladybugs, praying mantis, ground beetles, wasps and spiders all play crucial roles in keeping pest insects in check, from aphids and fleas to cutworms and caterpillars.

Insects are also crucial for decomposing waste and nutrient cycling.