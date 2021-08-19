Ending subsidies that harm nature could create millions of green jobs: WWF

Tens of millions of green jobs could be created if governments diverted one year's worth of the subsidies that are harming ecosystems and wildlife into spending that protects and restores nature, environmental group WWF said on Thursday.

In a report, WWF examined the potential impact on employment of channelling into greener activities the annual $500 billion the governments now put into damaging subsidies that support things like fossil fuels, over-fishing and unsustainable agriculture.

"The transformation of these sectors that drive biodiversity loss can create opportunities," said Guido Broekhoven, WWF's head of policy, research and development.