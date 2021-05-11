Forests as big as France have grown back since 2000

From Mongolia to southern Brazil, forests big enough to cover France have grown back during the last 20 years, but the gains did not make up for losses elsewhere, a study found on Tuesday.

An analysis of satellite data by a team of researchers led by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a conservation group, revealed that almost 59 million hectares (146 million acres) of forests have regenerated since 2000.

That much forest has the potential to absorb 5.9 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) - more than the annual emissions of the United States, according to the study.

"The data show the enormous potential of natural habitats to recover when given the chance to do so," said John Lotspeich, executive director of Trillion Trees, the coalition of environmental groups behind the study.

"But it isn't an excuse for any of us to wait around for it to happen".

The research looked at forests that have grown back spontaneously or with little human help, such as planting native trees or fencing off land to reduce grazing.