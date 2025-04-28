Rains likely across country, temperature may drop

Rain or thundershowers are likely across the country including Dhaka with a possibility of a drop in daytime and night temperatures, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued at 9:00 am on Monday for the next 24 hours.