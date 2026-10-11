Air pollution detected in the Sundarbans

Forests are generally considered a source of clean air. However, a recent study has found a different picture in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest. The study detected harmful fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, and coarse particulate matter, or PM10, in several locations across the forest.

The findings emerged from a study conducted in the Khulna, Satkhira, Sharankhola and Chandpai ranges of the Sundarbans during January and February in both 2024 and 2025.

Experts say salinity is present not only in the water of the Sundarbans but also in its air. When pollutants such as PM2.5 are added to the mix, they can harm trees, bees, birds and other wildlife.

The study was conducted by the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS), an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Arannayk Foundation. It was the first baseline study under a project titled “Ecological Monitoring of Sundarbans”, examining the forest’s wildlife, air, soil, water, trees and overall ecosystem. Air quality was also assessed as part of the study.

The findings were released at a workshop at the Forest Department headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 September.