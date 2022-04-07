Heavy rains in Sydney flood downtown streets, trigger evacuations

Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged Sydney’s 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuation orders.

Overflow from a fuel pit at a site owned by oil refiner Ampol ALD.AX in Sydney’s south caused oil to mix with flood waters but emergency crews said the spill has been contained and that there was no risk of danger in the area.

Sydney has received 1,226.8 mm of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213 mm. The tourist hot spot of Bondi recorded around 170 mm (6.7 inches) over the 24-hour period to 9 am Thursday (2300 GMT, Wednesday), the weather bureau said. Over the next 24 hours, Sydney could get up to 180 mm of rain, the bureau said.