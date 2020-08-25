In 'megafire era,' California battles record wildfires, pristine redwoods burn

More dry-lightning storms hit California on Monday after sparking 625 fires last week as authorities warned the state was trapped in a "megafire era" triggered by climate change.

The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third largest in California history, burned in the San Francisco Bay Area with roughly 240,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings across the state.

Much of Northern California, including the Sierra Nevada Mountains and coast, was under a "red flag" alert for dry lightning and high winds, but the Bay Area got a reprieve as storms skipped the region of around 8 million, the National Weather Service reported.