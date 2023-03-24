First major fire of year destroys 3,000 hectares in Spain

Firefighters using 18 planes and helicopters worked throughout the night and on Friday to tackle the blaze near the village of Villanueva de Viver, in the Valencia region.
Emergency services evacuated eight communities, said Gabriela Bravo, the regional head of interior affairs.
While firefighters believed they were managing to control the spread of the flames, strong winds and "practically summertime temperatures" could reactivate it, Bravo said.
Spain is experiencing a long-term drought after three years of below-average rainfall.
The weather will be drier and hotter than usual this spring along Spain's northeastern Mediterranean coast, increasing the risk of wildfires, meteorological agency AEMET told Reuters last week.
A European Commission report this month observed a lack of rain and warmer-than-normal temperatures during the winter, raising drought warnings for southern Spain, France, Ireland, Britain, northern Italy, Greece and parts of eastern Europe.
"There is every reason to fear that this year too there will be numerous and widespread events," said Lorenzo Ciccarese, a researcher at the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) in Rome.
The Commission report warned that low levels of water could affect strategic sectors including agriculture, hydropower and energy production.
Olive oil production in the European Union for 2022-23 will fall by half compared to the previous season, according to official estimates, largely due to a drop in output from Spain caused by the drought.
Dry spells have also stricken production in Portugal and Italy.