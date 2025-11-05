No deal yet on EU climate targets as COP30 looms

The European Union’s member states have not yet reached an agreement on key emissions targets before the UN’s COP30 summit in Brazil, and ministers will meet again on Wednesday to thrash out a deal, according to Brussels officials.

EU countries have been haggling for months over two separate targets for slashing greenhouse-gas emissions: one for 2035 that they must bring to the UN climate talks, and the other for 2040.

But talks in Brussels ended on Tuesday without an accord, and a European Council spokesperson saying “the negotiations will continue all night”.

“Ministers will reconvene tomorrow morning at approximately 9:00 am (0800 GMT),” the spokesperson told reporters.