Water scarcity, drought in the North

On a scorching late-monsoon afternoon, I traveled along a narrow local road of Naogaon district in the northern region of Bangladesh and reached Lakshmipur village of Sapahar. Rain is now essential for sowing Aman paddy. The heavy, stifling air seemed to promise rain. But that hope seemed futile.

The mango season had not yet ended. At the entrance of the village, I met Bijiyan Murmu. This Santal woman, around 56 years old, said, “The heat feels unbearable now. Before, we could go to sleep just using hand-held fans. Now we have electric fans, but the heat has not lessened. I think rainfall has also decreased compared to earlier times.”

Once, Lakshmipur and the surrounding areas were rich with paddy cultivation. Bijiyan Murmu also witnessed this farming during her childhood and even helped her family in the fields. But now, in the arid soil of Sapahar, mango trees dominate. In her words: “There is no water under the ground. There is less rainfall, so there is no profit in cultivating paddy. That’s why there are mango orchards everywhere.”

Mango cultivation has revived the fortunes of many households in this area. But for marginalised people like Bijiyan, whose livelihoods depend on rice and vegetables, life has not become easier. Here, the main problem is water.