Norway supreme court verdict opens Arctic to more oil drilling

Norway’s supreme court upheld government plans for Arctic oil exploration on 22 December, dismissing a lawsuit by campaigners who said they violated people’s right to a healthy environment.

While most of Norway’s oil output flows from south of the Arctic, the government believes the greatest untapped potential lies in the Barents Sea off Europe’s northernmost coast.

Tuesday’s verdict upheld rulings by two lower courts, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round giving awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway’s constitution.

While the case was specifically about ten exploration licenses awarded four years ago, the campaigners had hoped that their appeal would set a precedent limiting the oil industry’s Arctic expansion.